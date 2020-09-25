US Markets
U.S. tells judge it opposes TikTok effort to halt app store ban

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it will oppose a request from TikTok to delay an ban on U.S. app stores Apple Inc AAPL.O and Alphabet Inc Google GOOGL.O set for late Sunday.

The government faced a 2:30 p.m. Friday deadline to either delay the ban or oppose TikTok's preliminary injunction. The Justice Department asked permission to file their objection under seal because it includes submissions TikTok owner ByteDance that include confidential business information

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

