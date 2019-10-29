US Markets

U.S. telecoms supply chain rules under review at Commerce Dept -official

Contributor
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Rules to implement a White House executive order declaring a national emergency in the telecoms supply chain are "under consideration and review" at the Department of Commerce, an agency official said on Tuesday.

Adds detail on foundational technology rulemaking

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Rules to implement a White House executive order declaring a national emergency in the telecoms supply chain are "under consideration and review" at the Department of Commerce, an agency official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Washington, the official, Eileen Albanese, said the rules, which were due earlier this month and seen as likely to thwart the participation of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, were not yet ready.

She said the agency hoped to seek comment before proposing a rule for foundational technology - items essential for producing key technology like semiconductors - before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular