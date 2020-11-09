U.S. telecom firms urge Biden to halt Pentagon 5G network project

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A group representing major U.S. telecom firms including AT&T Inc T.N, Verizon Communications VZ.N and others, called on President-elect Joe Biden to "immediately halt" Defense Department efforts to establish a nationalized next-generation 5G network.

In a letter Monday to Biden, USTelecom said the new administration should scrap a proposal to build a Pentagon wireless network and instead move to quickly repurpose "as much government spectrum as possible." The Pentagon issued a request for information in September about using mid-band spectrum to build a military-controlled 5G wholesale network.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

