US Markets
T

U.S. telecom firms urge Biden to halt Pentagon 5G network project

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A group representing major U.S. telecom firms including AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications and others, called on President-elect Joe Biden to "immediately halt" Defense Department efforts to establish a nationalized next-generation 5G network.

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A group representing major U.S. telecom firms including AT&T Inc T.N, Verizon Communications VZ.N and others, called on President-elect Joe Biden to "immediately halt" Defense Department efforts to establish a nationalized next-generation 5G network.

In a letter Monday to Biden, USTelecom said the new administration should scrap a proposal to build a Pentagon wireless network and instead move to quickly repurpose "as much government spectrum as possible." The Pentagon issued a request for information in September about using mid-band spectrum to build a military-controlled 5G wholesale network.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T VZ ORCL CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular