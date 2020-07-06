U.S. tech chiefs will testify before House panel on July 27 -committee
WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Amazon.com AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Facebook FB.O will appear before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on July 27, the committee said in a statement on Monday.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple's Tim Cook will appear before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe into a small number of technology companies' dominance on digital platforms and whether existing antitrust laws and enforcement are adequate, the statement said.
They will be allowed to appear virtually.
(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-843-6432; ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'