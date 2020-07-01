US Markets
U.S. tech chief executives expected to testify before House panel in late July - sources

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The chief executives of the four U.S. tech giants -- Amazon.com AMZN.O, Facebook FB.O, Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google and Apple AAPL.O -- will testify before the U.S. Congress in late July as part of an ongoing antitrust probe into the companies, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple's Tim Cook of Apple will appear as part of an antitrust probe being done by the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, the sources said.

The companies did not immediately comment.

