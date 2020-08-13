U.S. tariffs weigh on Europe stocks; Airbus dips

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Aug 13 (Reuters) - European stocks snapped a four-day winning run on Thursday as the U.S. government left tariffs on Airbus and a host of other European goods unchanged, while a clutch of blue-chip companies trading ex-dividend knocked the UK's FTSE 100 lower.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.4%, with Airbus AIR.PA sliding 0.7% after Washington said it would maintain 15% tariffs on the planes and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies.

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE led declines among the major European bourses, led by AstraZeneca AZN.L, BP BP.L, Diageo DGE.L, Glaxosmithkline GSK.L and Legal&General LGEN.L, which traded without entitlement to a dividend payout.

TUI TUIT.L, the world's largest tourism company, tumbled 4.1% as it sunk to a 1.1 billion euro ($1.30 billion) loss in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

