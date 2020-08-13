AIR

U.S. tariffs weigh on Europe stocks; Airbus dips

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European stocks snapped a four-day winning run on Thursday as the U.S. government left tariffs on Airbus and a host of other European goods unchanged, while a clutch of blue-chip companies trading ex-dividend knocked the UK's FTSE 100 lower.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Aug 13 (Reuters) - European stocks snapped a four-day winning run on Thursday as the U.S. government left tariffs on Airbus and a host of other European goods unchanged, while a clutch of blue-chip companies trading ex-dividend knocked the UK's FTSE 100 lower.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.4%, with Airbus AIR.PA sliding 0.7% after Washington said it would maintain 15% tariffs on the planes and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies.

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE led declines among the major European bourses, led by AstraZeneca AZN.L, BP BP.L, Diageo DGE.L, Glaxosmithkline GSK.L and Legal&General LGEN.L, which traded without entitlement to a dividend payout.

TUI TUIT.L, the world's largest tourism company, tumbled 4.1% as it sunk to a 1.1 billion euro ($1.30 billion) loss in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR AZN BP GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters