U.S. targets six oil tankers in new Venezuela-related sanctions -website

Doina Chiacu Reuters
The United States targeted six oil tankers in fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department website.

It was the latest in a series of sweeping sanctions by Washington, intended to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro and cut off the country’s access to the U.S. financial system.

