U.S. targets six oil tankers in new Venezuela-related sanctions -website

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United States targeted six oil tankers in fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department website.

It was the latest in a series of sweeping sanctions by Washington, intended to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro and cut off the country’s access to the U.S. financial system.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.