U.S. taps GM, Oracle, airline CEOs for Homeland Security advisory panel

The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Thursday it was naming the chief executives of General Motors, United Airlines American Airlines, Bank of America, Oracle and others to an advisory council.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was adding 33 members in advance of the council's first meeting set for Monday, which is tasked with helping "define the department’s strategic vision, strengthen the department to better meet the increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving threat landscape, and harness technology and innovation to modernize the programs it administers."

Others being named include the chief executives of Polaris PII.N and Chobani LLC.

