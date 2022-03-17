U.S. taps GM, Oracle, airline CEOs for Homeland Security advisory panel

March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Thursday it was naming the chief executives of General Motors GM.N, United Airlines UAL.O American Airlines AAL.O, Bank of America BAC.N, Oracle ORCL.N and others to an advisory council.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was adding 33 members in advance of the council's first meeting set for Monday, which is tasked with helping "define the department’s strategic vision, strengthen the department to better meet the increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving threat landscape, and harness technology and innovation to modernize the programs it administers."

Others being named include the chief executives of Polaris PII.N and Chobani LLC.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.