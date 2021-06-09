US Markets
MRNA

U.S. talking with Moderna to buy COVID-19 vaccine for global supply - CNBC

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The United States is in talks with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy more COVID-19 vaccine doses for global supply, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing a source. [nFWN2NR0WL]

June 9 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with drugmaker Moderna Inc MRNA.O to buy more COVID-19 vaccine doses for global supply, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing a source.

Moderna was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular