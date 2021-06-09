U.S. talking with Moderna to buy COVID-19 vaccine for global supply - CNBC

June 9 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with drugmaker Moderna Inc MRNA.O to buy more COVID-19 vaccine doses for global supply, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing a source.

Moderna was not immediately available for comment.

