U.S. takes 2 steps toward limiting gun violence: model legislation and rifle restrictions

Susan Heavey Reuters
Jason Lange Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday took steps to try limit gun violence, releasing model legislation for states interested in blocking people from obtaining firearms while suffering mental-health crises as well as proposed restrictions on short-barreled rifles converted from pistols.

