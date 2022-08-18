U.S.-Taiwan trade talks amplify corporate alert

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The reasons for companies to worry about Taiwan keep piling up. The United States on Wednesday said it would kick off trade talks https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2022/august/united-states-and-taiwan-commence-formal-negotiations-us-taiwan-initiative-21st-century-trade with the self-ruled island this autumn. With part of the aim to address market distortions by China, negotiations signal tensions will worsen.

The decision amounts to another poke at Beijing, just weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rare visit to Taiwan, which sparked unprecedented military drills in the area by China. It should have companies in the region intensifying their own strategic drills.

Increasing strains eventually could affect production, exports and travel. There were $9 billion of foreign direct investment projects in the first half of 2022, 275% more than a year earlier, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs. Contingency plans for various scenarios would be useful.

The war in Ukraine is a cautionary tale of being caught flat-footed. Any possible conflict over Taiwan is probably far off, and there are good reasons for restraint. The latest trade talks, however, provide one more reason to be prepared. (By Gina Chon)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Payments star’s crash highlights investor myopia

Hong Kong’s biggest listing may travel badly

China applies thin bandage to real estate market

Walmart whiplash becomes the norm

Elliott’s SoftBank exit could be premature

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.