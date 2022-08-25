Commodities
AAL

U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights, responding to China flight cancellations

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

The U.S. government said on Thursday it would suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases.

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Thursday it would suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases.

The decision suspends some flights by Xiamen, Air China 601111.SS, China Southern Airlines 600029.SS and China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS starting Sept. 5 and running through Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation cited the recent cancellation of American Airlines AAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N and United Airlines UAL.O flights over COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AALDALUAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular