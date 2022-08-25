U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights, responding to China flight cancellations
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Thursday it would suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases.
The decision suspends some flights by Xiamen, Air China 601111.SS, China Southern Airlines 600029.SS and China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS starting Sept. 5 and running through Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation cited the recent cancellation of American Airlines AAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N and United Airlines UAL.O flights over COVID-19 cases.
