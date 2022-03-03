US Markets

U.S. surgeon general asks tech cos for COVID misinformation data -NYT

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

The U.S. surgeon general has asked major technology companies for data on COVID-19 misinformation on social media, search engines and other platforms, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. surgeon general has asked major technology companies for data on COVID-19 misinformation on social media, search engines and other platforms, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Dr. Vivek Murthy said the companies had until May 2 to submit the data, the Times said, citing a notice from the surgeon general's office. The report did not name any specific tech companies.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular