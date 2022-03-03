U.S. surgeon general asks tech cos for COVID misinformation data -NYT

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. surgeon general has asked major technology companies for data on COVID-19 misinformation on social media, search engines and other platforms, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Dr. Vivek Murthy said the companies had until May 2 to submit the data, the Times said, citing a notice from the surgeon general's office. The report did not name any specific tech companies.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

