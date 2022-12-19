U.S. Supreme Court's Roberts temporarily blocks end to pandemic-era border restrictions

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Monday at the request of Republican officials in 19 states temporarily blocked the Biden administration from later this week ending a pandemic-era policy of rapidly expelling migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican officials led by the attorneys general in Arizona and Louisiana on Monday asked the Supreme Court to act after a federal appeals court on Friday declined to put on hold a judge's ruling last month that invalidated an emergency order known as Title 42. The policy is set to expire Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.