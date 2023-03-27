Commodities
U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

March 27, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by John Kruzel for Reuters ->

By John Kruzel

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden.

The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law.

At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

