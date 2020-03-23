US Markets

U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived comedian's racial bias suit against Comcast

Will Dunham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court's ruling that had given the green light to comedian-turned-media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $20 billion racial bias lawsuit against Comcast Corp that accused the cable television operator of discriminating against black-owned channels.

In the ruling, the justices sent the case back to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider whether Allen's claims that his failure to land a deal for Comcast to carry channels that he owned was due to racial discrimination were enough to let the case proceed. Allen is black.

