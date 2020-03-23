U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived comedian's racial bias suit against Comcast
March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court's ruling that had given the green light to comedian-turned-media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $20 billion racial bias lawsuit against Comcast Corp CMCSA.O that accused the cable television operator of discriminating against black-owned channels.
In the ruling, the justices sent the case back to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider whether Allen's claims that his failure to land a deal for Comcast to carry channels that he owned was due to racial discrimination were enough to let the case proceed. Allen is black.
(Reporting by Will Dunham)
((Will.Dunham@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: will.dunham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources