News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. Supreme Court tosses race-based dispute over Louisiana electoral map

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

June 26, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by Andrew Chung for Reuters ->

By Andrew Chung

June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday returned a closely watched legal battle over a map delineating Louisiana's six U.S. House of Representatives districts to a lower court, dismissing a bid by a Republican senior state official to defend the plan in a challenge brought by Black voters.

The justices had taken up the case last year but put it on hold pending their ruling in a similar case from Alabama, which they issued on June 8. The justices dismissed the appeal by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin of a federal judge's decision that the map drawn by the Republican-led state legislature of the House districts likely discriminated unlawfully based on race.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick last year directed Louisiana's legislature create two, rather than just one, House districts where Black voters represent the majority of voters, a decision that could boost Democratic chances of regaining control next year of the House.

U.S. Supreme Court allows Louisiana electoral map faulted for racial bias

US Supreme Court backs Alabama Black voters, bolsters civil rights law

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

((andrew.chung@thomsonreuters.com; 332.219.1428 ; 646.407.9441 mobile;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.