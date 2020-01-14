US Markets

U.S. Supreme Court tosses lower court ruling that allowed IBM retirement fund suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that allowed a lawsuit to proceed against managers of a retirement fund for IBM Corp employees centering on allegations that officials failed to disclose that IBM's microelectronics business was over-valued.

The justices sent the case back to the lower court for a further legal analysis. IBM is not a defendant in the lawsuit filed in New York federal court by plaintiffs who were participants in IBM's retirement plan.

