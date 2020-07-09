Markets

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh shareholder suit over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Contributor
Lawrence Hurleyl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to avoid a lawsuit by shareholders of mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac relating to the government rescue of the companies following the 2008 housing crisis.

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to avoid a lawsuit by shareholders of mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac relating to the government rescue of the companies following the 2008 housing crisis.

The justices will review a 2019 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that shareholders in the two companies could pursue a challenge to the 2012 agreement between the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Treasury Department. The deal eliminated dividend payouts to various shareholders and required the companies to pay the U.S. Treasury an amount equal to their quarterly net worth each quarter.

The court also took up a related appeal brought by the shareholders that challenges the constitutional structure of the agency.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurleyl Editing by Will Dunham)

((lawrence.hurley@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @lawrencehurley; +1 202-809-3080;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular