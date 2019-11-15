U.S. Supreme Court to hear Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Google's bid to escape Oracle Corp's ORCL.N multi-billion dollar lawsuit accusing Google GOOGL.O of infringing software copyrights to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones.

Google has appealed a lower court ruling reviving the suit in which Oracle has sought at least $8 billion in damages. A jury cleared Google in 2016, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington overturned that decision in 2018, finding that Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

