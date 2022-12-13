U.S. Supreme Court to hear dispute case over Slack's direct stock listing

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a bid by Slack Technologies Inc, part of Salesforce Inc CRM.N, to avoid a lawsuit accusing the workplace communication software company of misstatements in its 2019 direct listing - an alternative to an initial public offering.

The justices took up San Francisco-based Slack's appeal of a lower court's ruling last year that an investor named Fiyyaz Pirani can pursue a class action lawsuit against the company and its executives without proving that the shares he bought in Slack's direct listing were registered, rather than unregistered.

