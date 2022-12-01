US Markets

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Biden's bid to reinstate student debt plan

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

December 01, 2022 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Andrew Chung for Reuters ->

By Andrew Chung

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt after it was blocked by a lower court in a challenge by six states that have accused his administration of exceeding its authority.

The justices deferred taking action on Biden's request to lift an injunction issued on Nov. 14 by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking the program, but said in a brief order that they would hear oral arguments in the case in February.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

