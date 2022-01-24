U.S. Supreme Court takes up Taser maker's battle with FTC

Markets
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Axon Enterprise Inc's bid to revive its challenge to the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission's structure aimed at countering an antitrust action by the agency against the Taser manufacturer.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Axon Enterprise Inc's AXON.O bid to revive its challenge to the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission's structure aimed at countering an antitrust action by the agency against the Taser manufacturer.

The justices took up an appeal by the company, which sells stun guns, body cameras and other equipment used by police, after a lower court threw out the case, finding that Axon cannot contest the constitutionality of the FTC's structure in a federal court before first enduring the agency's enforcement action in an in-house administrative proceeding.

