U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret

Lawrence Hurley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

The decision means the documents, held by a federal agency that stores government and historical records, can be disclosed even as litigation over the matter continues in lower courts.

