U.S. Supreme Court spurns Google bid to avoid shareholder lawsuit

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O attempt to nix a lawsuit by shareholders accusing the Google parent company of fraudulently concealing a security glitch that left private user data exposed.

The justices left in place a lower court's ruling that revived the lawsuit brought over the 2018 incident that the company was slow to disclose, turning away Alphabet's appeal.

