US Markets
GOOGL

U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

Contributor
Andrew Chung Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.

By Andrew Chung

April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's ORCL.N software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.

In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that found Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

((andrew.chung@thomsonreuters.com; 646.223.8022; 646.407.9441 mobile;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL ORCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular