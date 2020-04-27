U.S. Supreme Court rules for insurers over $12 billion Obamacare claims

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of health insurers seeking $12 billion from the federal government under a program set up by the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to previously uninsured Americans.

The justices on a 8-1 vote reversed an appeals court ruling that said Congress had suspended the government's obligation to make such payments.

