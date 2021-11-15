U.S. Supreme Court rejects Volkswagen appeals over emissions tampering

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Volkswagen AG's VOWG_p.DE bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states seeking damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

The justices refused to hear appeals by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls. The court also rejected VW's appeal of a similar ruling in a case brought by the state of Ohio.

