Culture
T

U.S. Supreme Court rejects NFL, DirecTV appeal in TV package suit

Contributor
Jan Wolfe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by the National Football League and AT&T Inc's DirecTV unit to avoid a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit that accuses them of overcharging for a popular satellite television package.

By Jan Wolfe

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by the National Football League and AT&T Inc'sT.N DirecTV unit to avoid a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit that accuses them of overcharging for a popular satellite television package.

The NFL and DirecTV had asked the justices to overturn a lower court's 2019 ruling that revived the suit filed on behalf of subscribers of "Sunday Ticket," their package that lets NFL fans watch "out-of-market" games not broadcast in their local television markets for $294 a season.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham)

((Jan.Wolfe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    Nasdaq + WSJ Tech Live 2020: Kenneth Goldman, President of Hillspire

    Nasdaq is proud to sponsor WSJ Tech Live, a gathering of tech's top executives. We sit down with leaders from industries including communications, cybersecurity, insurance, and more.

    Oct 19, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular