U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Berkeley cell phone law

Lawrence Hurley Reuters
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a free speech challenge brought by a trade group against regulation issued by the California city of Berkeley that requires cell phone retailers to tell customers of certain radiation risks.

The justices left in place a July 2019 decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that refused to block the 2015 ordnance that industry group CTIA appealed.

The justices left in place a July 2019 decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that refused to block the 2015 ordnance that industry group CTIA appealed.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Grant McCool)

