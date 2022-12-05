US Markets
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

Credit: REUTERS/PARESH DAVE

December 05, 2022 — 09:31 am EST

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O in a cybersecurity patent dispute.

The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688.

