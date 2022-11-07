US Markets
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol Myers cancer-drug patent fight with Gilead

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

November 07, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Blake Brittain for Reuters ->

By Blake Brittain

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY.N Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug.

The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; editing by Grant McCool)

