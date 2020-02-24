US Markets

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Apple appeal in patent fight with VirnetX

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Apple Inc's bid to avoid paying about $440 million in damages for using patent licensing firm VirnetX Inc's internet security technology without permission in features such as FaceTime video calling.

The justices rejected Apple's appeal in the long-running case in which a federal jury in 2016 found that Apple had infringed VirnetX's patents and awarded $302 million. A judge later increased that amount to $439.7 million including interest and other costs.

