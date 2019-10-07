US Markets

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Acorda appeal in MS drug patent fight

Contributor
Andrew Chung Reuters
Published

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Acorda Therapeutics Inc's appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed generic versions of its multiple sclerosis treatment Ampyra and caused the drug's sales to plummet.

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Acorda Therapeutics Inc's ACOR.O appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed generic versions of its multiple sclerosis treatment Ampyra and caused the drug's sales to plummet.

The justices refused to review a September 2018 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to cancel Acorda's patents covering Ampyra, a ruling the Ardsley, New York-based company and the pharmaceutical industry portrayed as a threat to innovation and bad for patients. The court's action came on the first day of its new term.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

((andrew.chung@thomsonreuters.com; 646.223.8022; 646.407.9441 mobile;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular