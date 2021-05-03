US Markets
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to revive Wells Fargo accounts scandal suit

Andrew Chung Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by current and former employees of Wells Fargo & Co to revive a lawsuit over losses to their retirement plan following a scandal over fake accounts that rattled the bank in 2016 and led to billions of dollars in fines and penalties.

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by current and former employees of Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N to revive a lawsuit over losses to their retirement plan following a scandal over fake accounts that rattled the bank in 2016 and led to billions of dollars in fines and penalties.

The justices declined to hear an appeal by the employees of a lower court ruling that threw out their proposed class action case against San Francisco-based Wells Fargo under a federal law requiring careful management of private-sector retirement plans.

