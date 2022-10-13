U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday turned down Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp's NOVN.S bid to block the launch of generic versions of the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya in a dispute with China's HEC Pharm Co Ltd 1558.HK and other generic drugmakers.
Novartis had asked the justices to stay a lower court's ruling that lifted a ban on generic versions of Gilenya, the Switzerland-based company's third highest-selling drug last year with $2.8 billion in sales.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chris Reese)
