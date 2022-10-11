US Markets

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

Contributor
Nate Raymond Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.

The justices turned away an appeal by a Catholic group and two women of a lower court's ruling holding that fetuses lacked the proper legal standing to challenge a 2019 state law codifying the right to abortion in line with the Roe precedent. The two women, pregnant at the time when the case was first filed, sued on behalf of their fetuses and later gave birth.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917))

