U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Exxon, Chevron appeals in climate litigation

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

April 24, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear bids by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Chevron Corp CVX.N and others to move lawsuits filed by state and local governments accusing the oil companies of worsening climate change out of state courts and into federal courts.

The justices turned away five appeals by the oil companies of lower court decisions that determined that the lawsuits belonged in state court, a venue often seen as more favorable to plaintiffs than federal court. The lawsuits were filed by the state of Rhode Island and municipalities or counties in Maryland, Colorado, California and Hawaii.

Numerous state and local governments have pursued climate-related litigation against oil companies and the eventual rulings in the cases could help determine whether such lawsuits must be waged in federal courts or at the state level.

