U.S. Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a congressional panel to obtain phone records from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, rejecting her request to block a subpoena issued in the investigation into the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile TMUS.O from complying with the subpoena from the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee seeking three months of her telephone records.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

