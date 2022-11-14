US Markets
TMUS

U.S. Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

November 14, 2022 — 11:23 am EST

Written by Andrew Chung for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a congressional panel to obtain phone records from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, rejecting her request to block a subpoena issued in the investigation into the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile TMUS.O from complying with the subpoena from the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee seeking three months of her telephone records.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

((andrew.chung@thomsonreuters.com; 646.223.8022; 646.407.9441 mobile;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.