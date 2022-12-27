US Markets

U.S. Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place, takes up case

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

December 27, 2022 — 04:09 pm EST

Written by Nate Raymond for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for the time being a pandemic-era order allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border so it could consider whether 19 states could challenge the policy's end.

The court granted a request by a group of Republican state attorneys general to consider whether they could intervene in a dispute over the emergency order known as Title 42 and challenge a lower court's ruling invalidating the policy.

The states had argued lifting the policy could lead to an increase in already-record border crossings.

