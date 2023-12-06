U.S. Supreme Court grapples with applying workplace bias law to job transfers

By Daniel Wiessner

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday expressed concerns about limiting the scope of the federal law banning workplace discrimination, in a case involving a St. Louis police officer who says she was transferred against her will because of her sex.

During arguments that lasted nearly two hours, justices from the court's conservative majority and its liberal wing seemed to agree with the officer's lawyer that workplace bias is illegal even if it does not cause a tangible harm, such as when workers are transferred but maintain their pay and rank.

U.S. appeals courts are divided over the issue, with at least two of them ruling that workers do not need to show harm beyond the discrimination itself. But in Wednesday's case, the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the officer, Jatonya Muldrow, could not sue for sex discrimination because the transfer had not negatively affected her working conditions.

The issue is technical, but the court's ruling could make or break the many discrimination cases in which workers allege they were transferred for discriminatory reasons.

The Supreme Court in agreeing to hear the case said it would focus specifically on whether job transfers that do not cause "a significant disadvantage" to workers can still form the basis of a discrimination lawsuit.

Several justices during Wednesday's argument seemed concerned more broadly with the argument that bias lawsuits can only move forward if a worker suffers material injuries.

“The idea that treating people differently could not be a harm and not be discrimination, I don’t get that," Justice Brett Kavanaugh said to David Loeb, who represents the city.

And Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested to Loeb that the requirement of material harm by the 8th Circuit and other courts had no basis in the text of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"It's a whole different, extra-textual layer that's going to weed out a bunch of claims based on a judge's sensibilities of how bad is bad enough," Gorsuch said.

Loeb argued that Title VII makes it illegal to "discriminate against" a worker based on protected traits, and that the word "against" implied that some material impact on working conditions was required in order to sue.

“It’s not a high bar, but there must be something more than personal preferences or the particular sensitivities of the employee,” Loeb said.

While several justices seemed skeptical of the city's arguments, Justice Samuel Alito suggested that some workplace decisions, such as which office an employee is assigned to, are too trivial to support bias claims.

"Although disparate treatment is wrong, there should be some sort of threshold before it gets into court," Alito said to Muldrow's lawyer, Brian Wolfman.

Wolfman argued that under Title VII, discrimination itself is a violation regardless of the particular effects it has on workers, and a requirement to show tangible harm is improper.

Muldrow is backed by the Biden administration, which filed an amicus brief and appeared at Wednesday's argument to endorse a broad application of Title VII. Aimee Brown of the U.S. Solicitor General's office told the court that discriminatory transfers always violate the law because they necessarily involve a change in working conditions.

Muldrow claims she was transferred out of an intelligence unit by a new supervisor who wanted a male officer in the position. The city has said officers are routinely transferred and Muldrow's supervisor transferred more than 20 officers when he took over the unit.

The case is Muldrow v. St. Louis, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-193.

For Muldrow: Brian Wolfman of Georgetown Law Appellate Courts Immersion Clinic

For St. Louis: Sheena Hamilton of the St. Louis Civil Law Department; Robert Loeb of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe

