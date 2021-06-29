US Markets
U.S. Supreme Court backs pipeline companies in New Jersey land dispute

Lawrence Hurley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAN RIEDLHUBER

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a consortium of energy companies including Enbridge Inc ENB.TO seeking to seize land owned by New Jersey to build a $1 billion natural gas pipeline despite the state's objections.

The justices in a 5-4 ruling handed a victory to PennEast Pipeline Company LLC, a joint venture seeking to build the 116-mile (187-km) pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey. The justices overturned a lower court ruling in favor of New Jersey's government.

Other companies joining Enbridge in the consortium include South Jersey Industries Inc SJI.N, New Jersey Resources Corp NJR.N (NJR), Southern Co SO.N and UGI Corp UGI.N.

