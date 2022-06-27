U.S. Supreme Court again nixes Bayer challenge to weedkiller suits

Commodities

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected another Bayer AG BAYGn.DE bid to dismiss litigation alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant tries to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages.

The justices turned away a Bayer appeal and left in place a lower court decision upholding an $87 million judgment awarded in a lawsuit in California to Alberta and Alva Pilliod, who were diagnosed with cancer after spraying Roundup for more than three decades. The Supreme Court on June 21 rejected a Bayer appeal in a different Roundup case.

