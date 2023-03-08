US Markets

U.S. sugar production view raised again, imports seen down - USDA

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

March 08, 2023 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Improved yields reported by beet sugar producers in the United States led to another increase in the projection for the total sugar production in the country in the 2022/23 crop (Oct-Sept), the USDA said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate for beet sugar production in its monthly supply and demand report WASDE WASDE10 to 5.16 million short tonnes (ST) from 5.1 million ST last month, saying beet sugar yields in most producing regions continue to be above-average.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 646 223 6040; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.