U.S. sugar production view raised again, imports seen down - USDA

March 8 (Reuters) - Improved yields reported by beet sugar producers in the United States led to another increase in the projection for the total sugar production in the country in the 2022/23 crop (Oct-Sept), the USDA said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate for beet sugar production in its monthly supply and demand report WASDE WASDE10 to 5.16 million short tonnes (ST) from 5.1 million ST last month, saying beet sugar yields in most producing regions continue to be above-average.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

