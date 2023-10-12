U.S. sugar production view cut, high-tariff imports a record -USDA

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. sugar output in the new season that started in October was projected on Thursday at 8.97 million short tons (ST), slightly down from the September estimate, due to lower expected yields of sugar beets in several states.WASDE10

According to the monthly supply and demand report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), production of sugar from beets is now seen at 5.15 million ST from 5.22 million ST a month ago.

The USDA had slashed its projection for Louisiana cane sugar production last month, but on Thursday it said the situation is not as bad and revised its view up a bit.

The U.S. agency said sugar imports that paid full tariffs to enter the country (high-tier imports) reached a record in the season that ended in September at 452,626 ST. That tariff is around 15 cents per pound for raw sugar.

The record high-tier imports happened as domestic supply in the country has been tight for a couple of years now, due to limited local production and the fact that countries holding licenses to export sugar to the U.S. at reduced tariffs (TRQ) failed to do so.

The USDA projected stocks-to-use ratio - a key indicator of the supply level - at 12.3% in the new season, down from 13.5% in September.

