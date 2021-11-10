US Markets
U.S. sues Uber over alleged discrimination against disabled

Susan Heavey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday sued Uber Technologies Inc over allegations of overcharging people with disabilities, asking a federal court to order the company to comply with disabilities law and pay a civil penalty.

The department is also asking the court to order Uber to modify its wait time fee policy to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and to pay monetary damages to those subjected to illegal wait time fees.

Representatives for the company could not be immediately reached for comment.

