U.S. sues to stop Facebook from buying Within

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Wednesday asking a court to temporarily stop Facebook parent Meta Platforms META.O from buying VR content maker Within Unlimited, according to a court filing.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

