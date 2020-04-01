US Markets

U.S. sues to force Altria to unwind investment in JUUL

Diane Bartz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint aimed at forcing Marlboro maker Altria Group MO.N to sell its investment in e-cigarette maker JUUL.

The FTC has probed Altria's decision to buy a 35% stake in JUUL, announced in December 2018, for $12.8 billion. The value of the investment has dwindled to $4.2 billion as of late 2019 as a string of vaping-related deaths and potential bans clouded the industry's prospects.

"For several years, Altria and JUUL were competitors in the market for closed-system e-cigarettes. By the end of 2018, Altria orchestrated its exit from the e-cigarette market and became JUUL's largest investor," said Ian Conner, Director of the Bureau of Competition. "Altria and JUUL turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing in JUUL's profits."

Altria's MarkTen was at one point the second most popular e-cigarette maker, the FTC said in a statement.

The FTC said that Altria responded to JUUL's threat to its business by agreeing not to compete in exchange for Altria's investment in the company.

Neither Altria nor JUUL immediately responded to requests for comment.

The FTC said that it had filed the complaint before one of its administrative law judges.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

