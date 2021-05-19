U.S. sues Frontier Communications regarding internet speeds -- filing

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states filed a lawsuit against Frontier Communications on Wednesday alleging that it misrepresented internet speeds offered to consumers, according to a court filing.

