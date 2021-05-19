US Markets

U.S. sues Frontier Communications regarding internet speeds -- filing

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states filed a lawsuit against Frontier Communications on Wednesday alleging that it misrepresented internet speeds offered to consumers, according to a court filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz) ((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;)) nL2N2N62CA

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states filed a lawsuit against Frontier Communications on Wednesday alleging that it misrepresented internet speeds offered to consumers, according to a court filing.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular