U.S. sues City National Bank under federal Fair Housing Act

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 12, 2023 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday filed a lawsuit against City National Bank, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, under the federal Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit was filed with the federal court in Los Angeles, online court records show. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

